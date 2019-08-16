Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $489,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $63,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Raymond James lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

