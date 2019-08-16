Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,116,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

