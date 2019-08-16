TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $80.32 Million Stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,130 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $80,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1,027.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $71,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chegg by 1,834.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 870.9% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,509,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $8,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,716,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,145,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,474,750. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.43. The stock had a trading volume of 46,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 446.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.44 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

