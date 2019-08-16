TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $160.43 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $160,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $109,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,301 shares of company stock worth $479,036. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,786. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.10. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $314.14 and a 1-year high of $414.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.00.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

