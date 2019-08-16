TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,870,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,165 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 2.3% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $299,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.74.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,795. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $172.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.