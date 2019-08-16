TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,205,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.10% of National Vision worth $98,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $273,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,292,176 shares of company stock worth $283,350,630. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EYE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

EYE traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $28.16. 29,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,378. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. National Vision Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.92%. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.