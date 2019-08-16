Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.79. Timberland Bancorp shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 121 shares.

The company has a market cap of $198.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

In related news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $48,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $69,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

