Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 12,795 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $100,952.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at $270,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,621.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $159,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.00. 10,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,268. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

