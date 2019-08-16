Thomas L. Ryan Sells 28,836 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,363,942.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,742,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $47.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $812.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.01 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 12.88%. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

