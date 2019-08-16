Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 16,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,828. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07.
Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.
Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile
Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.
