Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy Purchases 5,000 Shares

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) CEO Daniel V. Malloy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $48,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TPRE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.84. 16,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,828. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,842,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 283,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,566,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

