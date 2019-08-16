TheStreet Downgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to C+

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of Cabot stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $38.24. 1,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Cabot had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 238.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Cabot by 409.2% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

