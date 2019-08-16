Thescore (CVE:SCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.58

Thescore Inc (CVE:SCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 2251606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Thescore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08.

Thescore (CVE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thescore Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Thescore (CVE:SCR)

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

