TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Buys $28,700.00 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Brian Bernick bought 10,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TXMD stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $721.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.90. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 913.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.57%. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 183,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,905 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXMD shares. BidaskClub upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.