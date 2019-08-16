TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $352,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,562,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,903 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

