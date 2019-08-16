Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $312,000.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 282,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,638. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.91. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.