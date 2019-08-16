Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.86

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 3139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 812.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.