Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.86

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.86, with a volume of 3139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11,547.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 812.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $182,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)
Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC
