Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Down 62.5%

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp (CVE:TPC) shares fell 62.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 15,260 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 10,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $421,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,519.54.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:TPC)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It has a 22% co-ownership interest in a non-operating disposal well in Ft. Nelson, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp.

