Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF traded down $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.01. Temenos has a 52-week low of $111.00 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial services institutions worldwide. The company provides core banking platform for financial institutions; analytics solutions; Front Office, an integrated, role-specific, and multi-channel solution that supports banks daily interactions and long term relationships with their retail, corporate, mass affluent, and HNW customers; and breaking channels solutions, which enables its clients to deliver products and services for various business line through self-service and assisted channels for bank staff and customers.

