TELUS (TSE:T) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.59

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.59 and traded as high as $48.22. TELUS shares last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 291,764 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$56.50 to C$55.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.59. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 74.88%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

