Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,425.22

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,425.22 and traded as low as $1,220.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,238.00, with a volume of 58,824 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telecom plus in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,352.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,425.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.51 million and a PE ratio of 29.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. This is an increase from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.23%.

About Telecom plus (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

