Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.66

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $16.95. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 6,474 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 39,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $645,451.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 964,453 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Towerview Llc bought 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,914.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,677,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,576,990.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 129,317 shares of company stock worth $2,121,163. Corporate insiders own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,932 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,406 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter valued at about $582,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

