Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Tecogen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 374,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecogen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 541,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,734 shares in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tecogen stock remained flat at $$2.63 during trading on Friday. 1,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694. Tecogen has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $64.64 million, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecogen will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

