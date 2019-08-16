TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded TechTarget from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.75.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,000. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $648.25 million, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.81.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $705,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,987 shares in the company, valued at $867,047.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,307,990 over the last 90 days. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,500,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 367,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 554,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 308,138 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.