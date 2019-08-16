Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 168,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.62. The stock had a trading volume of 94,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,136. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

