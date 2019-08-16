TD Securities Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$23.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$12.86 on Monday. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$12.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 9,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$142,312.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$176,776.02. Also, Director Michael Weill purchased 2,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,600.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

