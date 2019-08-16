TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Msci worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Msci by 488.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Msci by 33.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 46.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.81 and a 200-day moving average of $213.83. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

