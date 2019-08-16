TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,356 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 66,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,904,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,529,000 after purchasing an additional 529,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,049,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

NYSE AZN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. 65,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,788. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

