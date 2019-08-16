TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,450 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,450 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $31,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 366,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 38,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 17,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 2,671,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,998,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

