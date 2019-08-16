TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,711 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.23.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,916,430.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.79. 45,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,956. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

