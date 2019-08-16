TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 101,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.28, for a total value of $113,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.02, for a total transaction of $137,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,229.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,441 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $324.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,676. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.50 and a 200-day moving average of $336.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $224.43 and a one year high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

