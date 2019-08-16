TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives $56.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTD. Deutsche Bank downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.