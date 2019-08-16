Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,139,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,961,000 after buying an additional 11,126,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,561,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,726,000 after buying an additional 4,528,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,717,527,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,459,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,367,000 after buying an additional 1,271,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,562,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,113,000 after buying an additional 660,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,256,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $54.82.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $488,058.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,761 shares of company stock worth $16,182,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

