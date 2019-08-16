Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 203,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 37,806 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,073,000 after buying an additional 84,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.13. 46,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,386. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.01 and its 200-day moving average is $177.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $197.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

