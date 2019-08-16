Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,494 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 106,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

EWW stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 282,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.83. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $52.81.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

