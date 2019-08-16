Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

TRHC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 181.71 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.63.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 7.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $386,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,120. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

