SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Cut by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,809 shares during the quarter. SYSCO comprises 3.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.80% of SYSCO worth $289,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.05. 85,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,271. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 43.94%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

