Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.28. 4,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.79% and a negative net margin of 3,137.55%. Research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $489,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,791,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 799,056 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,987,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after acquiring an additional 863,074 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,726,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 666,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.