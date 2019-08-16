Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages expect that Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Symantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Symantec also posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Symantec will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Symantec.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Symantec’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Symantec from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Symantec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Symantec in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Symantec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

NASDAQ:SYMC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 10,577,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,175. Symantec has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,325,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $30,427,431.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,520.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Symantec by 995.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Symantec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Symantec by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Symantec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Symantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services.

