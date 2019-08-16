Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.54% of Waste Management worth $265,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.26. 36,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,572. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.22 and a 1 year high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,963,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

