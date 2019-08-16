Swiss National Bank Sells 94,000 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,141,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $225,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,929.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia Verduin sold 44,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $3,165,057.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,785 shares of company stock worth $39,141,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $57.41 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

