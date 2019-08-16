Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Starbucks worth $390,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 111.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,473,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

