Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590,683 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $468,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,291. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.