Swiss National Bank Has $649.97 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,373,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 447,900 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of Comcast worth $649,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,001,482 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,832,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 349,890 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $23,199,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. 567,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,552,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $197.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.