Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. Surface Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SURF shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.