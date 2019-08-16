Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.58. Support.com shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 6,798 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Support.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $29.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.06 million during the quarter. Support.com had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 9.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the second quarter valued at $162,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Support.com by 24.5% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 327,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Support.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,293 shares during the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Support.com, Inc provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies.

