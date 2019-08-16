Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) to Issue $0.29 Final Dividend

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
SUL stock traded up A$0.71 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching A$9.75 ($6.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. Super Retail Group has a 52 week low of A$6.35 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of A$10.44 ($7.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.
Super Retail Group Company Profile
