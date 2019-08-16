Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) to Issue $0.29 Final Dividend

Super Retail Group Ltd (ASX:SUL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

SUL stock traded up A$0.71 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, reaching A$9.75 ($6.91). The stock had a trading volume of 2,023,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,000. Super Retail Group has a 52 week low of A$6.35 ($4.50) and a 52 week high of A$10.44 ($7.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, outdoor, and sports products in Australia, New Zealand, and China. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

