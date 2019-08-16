Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-835 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

