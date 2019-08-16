Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.61 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-835 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

