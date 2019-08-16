SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Jagged Peak Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 target price on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital assumed coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

JAG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,390 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 396.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $191,628. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

