Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $0.82. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 28,051 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNSS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.79.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 563,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

