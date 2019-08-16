Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,264 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15,239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,844,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741,355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,068,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 307,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $151.14. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,806. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

